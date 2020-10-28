US Markets

Petrobras board approves dividend policy revision

Contributor
Luciano Costa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday its board of directors has approved a change in shareholders compensation policy to allow management to propose dividends compatible with the company's cash generation even in years of accounting losses.

Adds share price down 2.5% on world oil prices

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA said on Wednesday its board of directors has approved a change in shareholders compensation policy to allow management to propose dividends compatible with the company's cash generation even in years of accounting losses.

With the changes approved on Tuesday, Petrobras will be able to propose the payment of extraordinary dividends when its gross debt is below $60 billion dollars even in the absence of profit, the company said in a statement.

When gross debt is above $60 billion, Petrobras can propose the payment of dividends to shareholders when there is no profit as long as the company's net has been reduced in the previous 12-month period "if management believes that the company's financial sustainability will be preserved," the statement said.

Petrobras shares retreated 2.5% in early trading on the Sao Paulo stock market on the fall in international oil prices.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular