Petrobras begins sale process of fuel distribution unit in Colombia -filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has begun the sale process of its stake in Petrobras Colombia Combustibles, known as PECOCO, sending information about the deal to potential investors.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it plans to sell all its stake in PECOCO, which operates 124 gas stations and seven storage units in Colombia.

