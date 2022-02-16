US Markets
Petrobras begins non-binding phase for sale of MP Gulf of Mexico stake

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it has started the non-binding phase for the sale of its 20% stake in Texas-based MP Gulf of Mexico LLC, which owns offshore oilfields in the region.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, announced the divestment process in October 2021.

Now, it will get non-binding offers from those who were cleared to bid.

Murphy Exploration & Production Company owns the remaining 80% stake in MP Gulf of Mexico.

