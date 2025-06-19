Petrobras Awards Prosafe a Four-Year Contract to Deploy Safe Notos

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR confirmed the award of a four-year contract to Prosafe for the deployment of the Safe Notos, a dynamically positioned semi-submersible flotel. This move follows Petrobras’ May 2025 tender and the recent ratification of the bidding process. The $204 million agreement will bolster its offshore support capabilities, particularly in safety and maintenance, starting September 2026.

Tender Award to Prosafe

In May 2025, Petrobras declared Prosafe as the winner of the bidding process for a four-year contract to deploy the Safe Notos vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. However, the contract was not awarded immediately as it was subject to a formal approval process. During the approval process, Petrobras was under no formal obligation to conclude the contract and other bidders had the right to appeal.

Proven Asset for Complex Offshore Demands

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, designed to operate reliably in harsh maritime environments. Built in 2016, the vessel brings robust features that are well-suited for Brazil’s demanding offshore conditions. With accommodation for about 500 personnel, significant crane capacity, an expansive open deck area and a telescopic gangway, the vessel is designed to support intensive offshore activities.

Commitment to Long-Term Operational Excellence

This partnership with Prosafe marks a continued investment in top-tier support infrastructure. The vessel will remain in service until 2030, reinforcing long-term commitment to efficient, safe and sustainable offshore project execution. The award of this contract not only validates Petrobras’ trust in Prosafe and its capabilities but also emphasizes the growing need for enhanced safety measures in offshore oil and gas operations.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Gibson Energy Inc. GBNXF. While Global Partners and Subsea 7 currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Gibson Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. GLP owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners’ 2025 earnings indicates 17.84% year-over-year growth.

Subsea 7 operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Subsea 7’s 2025 earnings indicates 95.52% year-over-year growth.

Calgary, Alberta-based, Gibson Energy is an oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing and gathering of crude oil and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBNXF’s 2025 earnings indicates 36.76% year-over-year growth.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.