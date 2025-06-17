Petrobras Awards a PRM Contract to Geospace to Install OptoSeis

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR recently awarded a multi-year contract to Geospace Technologies Corporation for the deployment of its technologically advanced OptoSeis Permanent Reservoir Monitoring (“PRM”) system in the Mero Fields 3 and 4. This initiative highlights Petrobras’ commitment to cutting-edge solutions that will improve its oil recovery and boost production efficiency in the Santos Basin.

The project involves installing nearly 500 km of OptoSeis PRM system over 140 square kilometers of the Mero seabed, located 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

This contract, set to begin in June 2025, covers engineering, procurement, construction and system operations, with Brazil’s subsea cable provider Blue Marine Telecom managing the installation. The PRM system’s unparalleled sensitivity and performance will provide our teams with real-time, high-quality data to manage the reservoir with greater precision and predictability.

Taking a Look at the OptoSeis System

The OptoSeis system, engineered by PGS and now owned by Geospace, will play a critical role in monitoring and enhancing oil production at the Mero field. This advanced PRM technology made history as the first deepwater system of its kind when deployed in the Jubarte field over a decade ago. There, it delivered outstanding 4D imaging for a more accurate understanding of the reservoir and informed drilling decisions.

Equipped with multicomponent sensors, OptoSeis captures more seismic energy thanks to its high dynamic range, wide bandwidth, exceptional signal fidelity, minimal crosstalk and pressure-balanced design. Its remarkably low noise floor, well below offshore environmental levels, ensures a level of seismic data quality that outperforms other available technologies.

Overview of PBR Operated Mero Field

The Mero field is located in the ultra-deep waters of the Santos Basin, approximately 180 kilometers off Rio de Janeiro’s coast. The Mero-4 field lies in deepwater, ranging from 1,800 meters to 2,100 meters. This field is the latest in a series of FPSO-based developments at the Mero field, following Mero-1, 2 and 3 units. Together, these installations now bring the Mero field’s total installed capacity to 770,000 barrels of oil per day, making it one of the most significant deepwater assets globally.

The unitized Mero field is operated by a consortium led by Petrobras, in collaboration with Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNODC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A., which represents the government of Brazil in the non-contracted area.

Shaping the Future of Offshore Production

The selection of OptoSeis underscores Petrobras’ role as a global leader in deploying high-impact technologies for complex offshore environments. This PRM system, already proven in the Jubarte field, empowers the company to unlock more value from existing assets while maintaining environmental responsibility and operational safety.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

