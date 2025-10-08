Petrobras Awards AKOFS Offshore $246 Million Vessel Contract

Petrobras PBR is advancing its offshore growth and operational excellence strategy by awarding a $246 million contract to AKOFS Offshore, a provider of vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry, for continued services of the AKOFS Santos vessel. This contract, spanning four years and starting in January 2027, highlights Petrobras’ commitment to ensuring consistent and efficient support for its subsea well construction and intervention activities in Brazil’s offshore fields.

As part of its broader strategy, Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company prioritizes partnerships with experienced and reliable service providers to optimize offshore asset management. By extending the engagement with AKOFS Offshore, Petrobras is reinforcing its supply-chain stability and operational continuity in a highly competitive and technically demanding environment.

The AKOFS Santos vessel plays a vital role in Petrobras’ offshore operations, serving as a multi-purpose supply vessel, capable of supporting diverse subsea tasks. Petrobras’ decision to retain this asset highlights its strategic approach to leveraging proven technologies and trusted vessels that align with the goals of safety, efficiency and cost control.

Collaboration with marine services expert Bravante and remotely operated vehicle specialist IKM Subsea further reflects Petrobras’ integrated approach to offshore project execution. These partnerships enable Petrobras to streamline operations, improve response times and enhance subsea intervention capabilities.

This contract award contributes approximately $140 million to AKOFS Offshore’s revenue backlog, which stands at around $612 million as of second-quarter 2025, providing it with a robust platform for sustained growth. For Petrobras, it translates into a reliable operational foundation essential for meeting production targets and supporting Brazil’s energy security ambitions.

In an era where offshore oil and gas operations face increasing technical and environmental challenges, Petrobras’ strategic focus on solid partnerships and dependable vessel support remains a key driver of its ongoing success. This latest contract with AKOFS Offshore exemplifies how this Brazilian oil and gas company continues to align its offshore strategy with operational resilience and long-term value creation.

