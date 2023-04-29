News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Petrobras awaits government OK to drill at mouth of Amazon River

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

April 29, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Saturday that it is awaiting the government's stance on its request to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon River Basin, following a technical recommendation by the country's environmental agency to reject the proposal.

"We've complied with all the requirements, and we're waiting for the government's decision," said CEO Jean Paul Prates in a note, stressing the company is not pressuring for any decision.

"We're technically ready, waiting for the official position on our drilling campaign in the region," he added.

Petrobras has for years been trying to open up a new exploration front on the coast of Amapa state in northern Brazil near Guyana, where Exxon Mobil XOM.N has made important discoveries.

But a technical report from Brazil's environmental agency Ibama has advised against the request, citing discrepancies in environmental studies, inadequate measures for communicating with indigenous communities, and insufficiencies in Petrobras' plan to safeguard the region's wildlife.

The document, seen by Reuters, also recommended shelving the environmental licensing process for oil block FZA-M-59, which was auctioned off by oil regulator ANP to the company in 2013. Though they paid for studies, Britain's BP BP.L and France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA gave up on their assets there due to difficulty obtaining drilling licenses.

The technical report will serve as the basis for the environmental agency's ultimate determination on whether or not to authorize activities in the area.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.