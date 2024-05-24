Petrobras Appoints New CEO Magda Chambriard

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has announced the appointment of Magda Chambriard as the company’s new CEO and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Chambriard brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles within Petrobras and as a former head of Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), leading initiatives in exploration and production as well as the first pre-salt bidding processes.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.