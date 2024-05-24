News & Insights

Petrobras Appoints New CEO Magda Chambriard

May 24, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has announced the appointment of Magda Chambriard as the company’s new CEO and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Chambriard brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles within Petrobras and as a former head of Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), leading initiatives in exploration and production as well as the first pre-salt bidding processes.

