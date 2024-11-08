News & Insights

Petrobras Announces Substantial Dividend Distribution for 2024

November 08, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced plans to distribute interim dividends totaling R$ 17.12 billion, equivalent to R$ 1.32820661 per common and preferred share, as a part of its 2024 shareholder remuneration policy. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to allocate 45% of its free cash flow to shareholders, ensuring financial sustainability. Shareholders can expect payments in February and March 2025, with the exact form of distribution to be confirmed in December 2024.

