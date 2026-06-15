Petrobras and Pemex to Sign Oil, Refining and Petrochemicals Deals

Petrobras PBR, a Brazil-based integrated energy company, is reportedly advancing plans to deepen its partnership with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) through a series of cooperation agreements covering oil production, refining and petrochemicals, according to Bloomberg. The proposed collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening energy ties between Brazil and Mexico, with both state-owned companies seeking to expand cooperation across the hydrocarbon value chain.

Initial Agreements to Support Joint Studies

The companies are expected to begin by signing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and memorandums of understanding (MOUs), allowing technical teams to conduct joint studies and evaluate offshore exploration opportunities in Mexico's section of the Gulf of Mexico. Besides exploration, the discussions include cooperation in crude oil production, refinery operations and petrochemical projects, laying the foundation for broader long-term collaboration.

Juan Carlos Carpio's Brazil Visit to Advance Negotiations

The initiative gained momentum after Petrobras’ chief executive, Magda Chambriard, said Pemex's new chief executive, Juan Carlos Carpio, is expected to visit Brazil this month. The visit is expected to accelerate negotiations on potential joint projects, technology sharing, operational expertise and investment opportunities across upstream and downstream businesses.

Presidential Talks Reinforce Energy Cooperation

The planned agreements follow a recent video call between Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. Their talks included potential partnerships between Petrobras and Pemex in offshore exploration, oil production, refining, petrochemicals and biofuels, highlighting strong political backing for closer collaboration.

Pemex Looks for Partners to Boost Production

For Pemex, the partnership aligns with its strategy of attracting experienced partners to help reverse declining crude oil production while easing its debt burden of roughly $80 billion. By collaborating with Petrobras, the Mexican state oil company aims to strengthen its technical capabilities and share the costs and risks associated with large-scale energy projects.

Petrobras Seeks International Growth Opportunities

Petrobras views the proposed alliance as an opportunity to expand its international upstream portfolio while leveraging its globally recognized expertise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration. The Brazilian company has been seeking new discoveries outside its domestic operations to support long-term reserve replacement and sustain production growth.

Potential Benefits Across the Energy Value Chain

If finalized, the cooperation agreements could pave the way for joint investments spanning offshore exploration, crude oil production, refinery modernization and petrochemical manufacturing. The partnership has the potential to strengthen energy integration between Latin America's two largest state-owned oil companies while creating new opportunities for technological collaboration, operational efficiency and long-term growth.

PBR's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Petrobras is Brazil's leading state-controlled integrated energy company, specializing in oil and gas exploration, production, refining and distribution, with global leadership in deepwater offshore operations. On the other end, Pemex is Mexico's state-owned energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and natural gas.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Cenovus Energy CVE, Murphy USA MUSA and Marathon Petroleum MPC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cenovus Energy is valued at $52.86 billion. It is a Canadian integrated energy company that produces, refines and markets crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. Cenovus Energy operates major oil sands and refining assets across Canada and the United States, making it one of North America's leading energy producers.

Murphy USA is valued at $10.28 billion. The company is one of the largest independent gasoline and convenience store retailers in the United States, operating a network of stores primarily located near Walmart locations. Murphy USA focuses on offering low-cost fuel and everyday convenience products, supported by a strong loyalty program and disciplined capital-allocation strategy.

Marathon Petroleum is valued at $75.36 billion. It is one of the largest downstream energy companies in the United States, operating extensive refining, transportation and fuel marketing networks. Through its refining assets and retail fuel brands, Marathon Petroleum supplies gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products to consumers and businesses nationwide.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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