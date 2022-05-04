Petrobras aims to replicate Guyana's oil success in its northern frontier

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA is hoping to recreate the oil exploration success of Guyana in its northern offshore frontier, an official of the state-run company said on Wednesday.

Offshore discoveries in Guyana in the last several years have lifted the tiny South American nation to an emerging oil export powerhouse. Explorers so far have found about 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off its coast.

"We hope to replicate the success of Guyana," said Petrobras head of Institutional Relations Rafael Chaves at an event in Houston. "We hope the Equatorial Margin will be a new frontier," he said of the offshore exploration region closest to its northern neighbor.

Petrobras decided last year to invest about $2.5 billion in exploring the Equatorial Margin. Details about the first well, expected for later this years, have not been disclosed.

