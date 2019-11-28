Petrobras aims significant boost to output by 2024 -business plan

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA plans to significantly boost oil and gas production over the next five years, the company said in its latest business plan released on Thursday for the years 2020-2024.

The state-run company, known as Petrobras, expects to produce 3.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) by 2024, up from 2.7 million boe in 2020.

