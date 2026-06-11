Petrobras to Acquire 50% Interest in Exploration Block Offshore Brazil

Petrobras S.A. PBR, a Brazilian state-owned energy company, has entered into an agreement to purchase a 50% interest in the Itaimbezinho exploration block from Equinor EQNR. The exploration block is located offshore Brazil inthe prolific Campos Basin. EQNR will retain the operatorship and a 50% interest in the production sharing contract upon completion of the deal, while Petrobras will own the remaining 50% stake.

The Brazilian energy giant stated that this agreement expands its exploration opportunities in the Campos Basin, an important hydrocarbon-producing region in Brazil. Additionally, working with Equinor in the Itaimbezinho exploration block is expected to generate operational synergies. This is due to its proximity to other assets in the Campos Basin, where the two companies already work together. Notably, PBR has partnered with EQNR on the Raia project and the Jasper exploration license in the Campos Basin.

The transaction is expected to close after receiving approval from Brazilian regulators, including the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (“ANP”) and the country’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (“CADE”), along with the satisfaction of other customary closing requirements.

Petrobras has mentioned that this project fits with its long-term strategy, which is focused on exploring new frontiers and promising exploration regions, and creating partnerships to replace oil and gas reserves depleted by production. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to expand PBR’s pipeline of exploration opportunities and increase its chances of discovering newer resources to replace its reserves.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PBR and EQNR each currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Cenovus Energy CVE and W&T Offshore WTI. While Cenovus sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, W&T Offshore carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated energy company with operations spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. The company is involved in exploration and production from its low-cost oil sands and heavy oil assets in Canada. The strategic MEG Energy acquisition is expected to boost Cenovus Energy's production levels in 2026.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s recent acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the Gulf of America boosts its future production prospects, which is expected to enhance its revenues.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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