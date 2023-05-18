News & Insights

US Markets

Petrobras able to file new request for Amazon drill after first one rejected, agency says

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

May 18, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by Eduardo Simoes for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's environmental agency Ibama said on Thursday state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA is allowed to file a new request to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river, but noted that studies presented by the firm to date are not enough for the move to be cleared.

Ibama's head Rodrigo Agostinho delivered the remarks in an interview with GloboNews TV after declining Petrobras' request late on Wednesday, in a much-awaited decision that followed a technical recommendation by the agency's experts to reject the proposal.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.