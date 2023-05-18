Petrobras able to file new request for Amazon drill after first one rejected, agency says

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's environmental agency Ibama said on Thursday state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA is allowed to file a new request to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river, but noted that studies presented by the firm to date are not enough for the move to be cleared.

Ibama's head Rodrigo Agostinho delivered the remarks in an interview with GloboNews TV after declining Petrobras' request late on Wednesday, in a much-awaited decision that followed a technical recommendation by the agency's experts to reject the proposal.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.