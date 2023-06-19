Petrobangla to sign 10-year LNG supply deal with Oman Trading International

DHAKA/SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state-owned company Petrobangla will sign a 10- year deal with Oman Trading International to buy 0.5 to 1.5 million metric tons per year (tpy) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, said a Petrobangla official on Monday.

Bangladesh will begin receiving the LNG supplies from January 2026, added the official.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Emily Chow in Singapore)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.