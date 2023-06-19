News & Insights

World Markets

Petrobangla to sign 10-year LNG supply deal with Oman Trading International

June 19, 2023 — 12:45 am EDT

Written by Ruma Paul and Emily Chow for Reuters ->

DHAKA/SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's state-owned company Petrobangla will sign a 10- year deal with Oman Trading International to buy 0.5 to 1.5 million metric tons per year (tpy) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, said a Petrobangla official on Monday.

Bangladesh will begin receiving the LNG supplies from January 2026, added the official.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Emily Chow in Singapore)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.