Petro Rio (PRIO3) Price Target Increased by 7.31% to 55.70

The average one-year price target for Petro Rio (PRIO3) has been revised to 55.70 / share. This is an increase of 7.31% from the prior estimate of 51.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.42% from the latest reported closing price of 38.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petro Rio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIO3 is 0.29%, a decrease of 24.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 86,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,420K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIO3 by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,975K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 8,482K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,392K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIO3 by 1.52% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,590K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,225K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIO3 by 5.32% over the last quarter.

TWMIX - Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 6,511K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares, representing a decrease of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIO3 by 11.80% over the last quarter.

