Petro Matad Advances Oil Operations and Renewable Projects

Petro Matad Limited, the AIM quoted Mongolian oil company, has received necessary approvals to commence its 2024 operational program, including land use certificates for Block XX and discussions with DQE to complete the Heron 1 well. The company is also pushing for certification of Block XX as State Special Purpose land to ease future operations, while making progress in renewable energy ventures, including a green hydrogen project and potential electricity export to China.

