Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management Updates Holdings in LumiraDx (LMDX)

Fintel reports that Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.65MM shares of LumiraDx Ltd (LMDX). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 24, 2022 they reported 3.59MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 168.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.84% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for LumiraDx is $3.56. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $8.14. The average price target represents an increase of 217.84% from its latest reported closing price of $1.12.

The projected annual revenue for LumiraDx is $208MM, a decrease of 37.33%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in LumiraDx. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 40.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMDX is 0.29%, an increase of 708.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 152.52% to 35,116K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds 14,286K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Senvest Management holds 10,595K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,738K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 29.05% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,771K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMDX by 12,849.21% over the last quarter.

Alpine Global Management holds 700K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 571K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

