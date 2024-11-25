Petratherm Welcomes Acorn Capital as Substantial Holder

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Ltd has announced that Acorn Capital Limited has become a substantial holder with a 5.62% voting power in the company. Acorn Capital, acting as an investment manager for various funds and portfolios, now holds over 17 million shares in Petratherm. This move could signal significant investment interest and potential future influence in the company’s strategic decisions.

