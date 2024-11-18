News & Insights

Stocks

Petratherm Unveils Promising Titanium Results at Rosewood

November 18, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Petratherm Limited has reported significant metallurgical results from historic drilling at its Rosewood Prospect, revealing high titanium mineral content with concentrations of 12.0% and 12.5% heavy minerals. The analysis highlights a substantial presence of valuable titanium minerals like rutile, anatase, and pseudo-rutile, positioning the Muckanippie Project as a promising source of critical minerals for industries such as electric vehicles and wind technology. With further drilling and analysis underway, Petratherm aims to unlock the full potential of this high-value mineral resource.

For further insights into AU:NYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.