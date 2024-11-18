Petratherm Unveils Promising Titanium Results at Rosewood

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Petratherm Limited has reported significant metallurgical results from historic drilling at its Rosewood Prospect, revealing high titanium mineral content with concentrations of 12.0% and 12.5% heavy minerals. The analysis highlights a substantial presence of valuable titanium minerals like rutile, anatase, and pseudo-rutile, positioning the Muckanippie Project as a promising source of critical minerals for industries such as electric vehicles and wind technology. With further drilling and analysis underway, Petratherm aims to unlock the full potential of this high-value mineral resource.

