Petratherm Ltd Unveils Promising Exploration Discoveries

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.
Petratherm Ltd has announced promising developments in its copper and gold exploration projects at Muckanippie, Woomera, and Mabel Creek, with significant findings including high-grade titanium mineralization. The company has identified multiple high-priority drill targets and has raised additional capital through a successful share purchase plan, setting the stage for further exploration and potential discoveries. This remarkable find is seen as a significant boon not just for Petratherm but also for South Australia’s mining sector.
