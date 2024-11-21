Petratherm Ltd Secures Strong Shareholder Support in AGM

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of Simon O’Loughlin as Director and the approval of various share placements and an employee option plan. This positive outcome highlights potential growth and strategic initiatives for the company, which could attract investor interest.

