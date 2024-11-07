Petratherm Ltd Issues New Unquoted Employee Options

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Ltd has announced the issuance of 650,000 unquoted securities in the form of options, set to expire on October 31, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.076. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended for quotation on the ASX. This move reflects Petratherm’s strategic efforts to incentivize its workforce while potentially impacting its stock valuation.

