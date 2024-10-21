Petratherm Director Increases Shareholding Through Purchase Plan

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Derek Carter, who has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring an additional 312,429 ordinary shares. This acquisition was made through participation in the company’s Share Purchase Plan, highlighting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.035 each, demonstrating a strategic move in Carter’s investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:PTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.