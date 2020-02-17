Petra Diamonds warns of coronavirus outbreak affecting demand

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L reported a 11% fall in core earnings for the first half on Monday and warned that the coronavirus outbreak had hurt demand in the diamond market along with a significant reduction in activity across the company's pipeline.

"Operational cash flow benefits are being eroded by a weaker diamond market," Petra said

