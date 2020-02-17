World Markets

Petra Diamonds warns of coronavirus outbreak affecting demand

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Petra Diamonds Ltd reported a 11% fall in core earnings for the first half on Monday and warned that the coronavirus outbreak had hurt demand in the diamond market along with a significant reduction in activity across the company's pipeline.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L reported a 11% fall in core earnings for the first half on Monday and warned that the coronavirus outbreak had hurt demand in the diamond market along with a significant reduction in activity across the company's pipeline.

"Operational cash flow benefits are being eroded by a weaker diamond market," Petra said

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular