World Markets

Petra Diamonds' Tanzania mine ops suspended for three months

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO1

November 10, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Adds details

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds PDL.L has suspended operations at its Williamson mine in Tanzania for up to three months after a wall of the tailings dam at the site was breached earlier this week, the company said on Thursday.

Petra Diamonds, which operates three mines in South Africa as well as Tanzania's biggest diamond mine, said there had been no fatalities as a result of the incident and three minor injuries had been reported, adding a probe was underway to establish the cause of the breach.

A total of 13 dwellings have been affected by the breach, with those impacted getting aid and accommodation, Petra added.

The company said it would bring forward a planned maintenance programme to minimise the impact of lost production.

Petra owns 75% of the Williamson mine, with the rest held by the Tanzanian government. The mine produced 228,070 carats of diamonds in Petra's financial year to June 30, generating $76 million in revenue.

Faults with tailings dams - large embankments built to store mine waste - have caused several environmental disasters and fatalities, the worst of which was a dam collapse that killed 270 people in January 2019 at Brumadinho in Brazil.

A tailings dam collapse at a disused South African diamond mine on Sept. 11 killed at least one person and injured scores of others, putting the spotlight on how mines across the world are managing their waste.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Nelson Banya in Harare; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Mark Potter)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.