Petra Diamonds says Tanzania mine operations suspended after wall breach

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds PDL.L said on Monday a wall of the tailings storage facility at its Williamson mine in Tanzania was breached, causing flooding in nearby areas, and mining has been suspended there pending an investigation into the matter.

The company, which operates three mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said no injuries or fatalities have been reported following the incident at the mine.

The Williamson mine is 75%-owned by the company, with the Tanzanian government holding the rest.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.