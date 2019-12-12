World Markets

Petra Diamonds says mines operating at normal electricity load levels

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday that its electricity usage restrictions have been lifted by South Africa's state utility Eskom and its mines are operating at normal load levels.

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L said on Thursday that its electricity usage restrictions have been lifted by South Africa's state utility Eskom and its mines are operating at normal load levels.

The company restarted its Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein mines in South Africa on Tuesday, but added that it was restricting power usage in line with requirements by Eskom.

Rolling blackouts in South Africa are set to continue on Thursday as some generating units are still down, after a week of heavy rains across parts of the country caused flooding, aggravating problems at struggling power firm Eskom.

Shares in Petra Diamonds were 1.4% higher at 8.2 pence at 1211 GMT.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular