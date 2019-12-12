Petra Diamonds says mines operating at normal electricity load levels

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L said on Thursday that its electricity usage restrictions have been lifted by South Africa's state utility Eskom and its mines are operating at normal load levels.

The company restarted its Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein mines in South Africa on Tuesday, but added that it was restricting power usage in line with requirements by Eskom.

Rolling blackouts in South Africa are set to continue on Thursday as some generating units are still down, after a week of heavy rains across parts of the country caused flooding, aggravating problems at struggling power firm Eskom.

Shares in Petra Diamonds were 1.4% higher at 8.2 pence at 1211 GMT.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.