Petra Diamonds revenue slips as China, Hong Kong demand wanes

Petra Diamonds' first-half revenue fell 6%, dented by lower prices as the diamond industry grappled with soft demand from China and Hong Kong, but the African miner said it would meet or exceed its annual production target.
