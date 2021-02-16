Petra Diamonds raises doubt on ability to continue as a going concern

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Miner Petra Diamonds PDL.L raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and warned that additional funding may be required if support from one of its creditors falls through.

The company, which has been hit by weak diamond prices, said on Tuesday it was relying on the successful completion of its restructuring to continue as a going concern.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.