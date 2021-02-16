World Markets

Petra Diamonds raises doubt on ability to continue as a going concern

Miner Petra Diamonds raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and warned that additional funding may be required if support from one of its creditors falls through.

The company, which has been hit by weak diamond prices, said on Tuesday it was relying on the successful completion of its restructuring to continue as a going concern.

