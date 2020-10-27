World Markets

Petra Diamonds' Q1 revenue up helped by inventory sales, prices

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published

Petra Diamonds' first-quarter revenue climbed 33% year on year helped by inventory sales and a 21% increase in diamond prices since the start of the pandemic, the miner said on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds' first-quarter revenue climbed 33% year on year helped by inventory sales and a 21% increase in diamond prices since the start of the pandemic, the miner said on Tuesday.

Revenue for the quarter to Sept 30 was $82 million. Production fell 10% year on year to 974,346 carats as Petra's Williamson mine in Tanzania remained shut.

The miner kept production guidance for the full-year 2021 suspended.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular