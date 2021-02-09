World Markets

Petra Diamonds probing alleged human rights violations at Tanzanian mine

Petra Diamonds said on Tuesday it has received new reports of incidents involving alleged human rights violations by security patrol teams at its Williamson Mine in Tanzania between November 2020 and January.

The diamond miner said the issue is being investigated and it was committed to giving a feedback by the end of March.

Petra had in November started investigating allegations by a British non-governmental organisation that subsistence miners who trespassed on the firm's Williamson mine were detained, beaten and shot at.

