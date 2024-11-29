Petra Diamonds: Major Shareholder Acquisition Announced

Petra Diamonds (GB:PDL) has released an update.
Petra Diamonds Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure as JOSIVAR S.á r.l. has acquired 11.39% of the company’s voting rights. This acquisition underscores investor confidence and could potentially influence the company’s future decisions, attracting attention from market watchers.
