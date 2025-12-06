Petra Diamonds (LSE:PDL) Price Target Decreased by 22.72% to 19.27

The average one-year price target for Petra Diamonds (LSE:PDL) has been revised to 19.27 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 22.72% from the prior estimate of 24.94 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.08 GBX to a high of 19.84 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from the latest reported closing price of 16.40 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petra Diamonds. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDL is 0.00%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 1,903K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIGIX - PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Institutional holds 1,042K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Ltd Duration Income Trust holds 331K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 195K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDL by 27.21% over the last quarter.

AHIVX - High Income Fund Investor Class holds 108K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDL by 29.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.