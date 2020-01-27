Petra Diamonds first-half revenue drops on lower prices

Petra Diamonds on Monday said its first-half revenue fell 6%, dented by lower prices as the diamond industry grappled with soft demand from China following a trade dispute with the United States and amid anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.