PetMed Express Reports Strong Profit Growth in Q2

Petmed Express ( (PETS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Petmed Express presented to its investors.

PetMed Express, Inc., operating as PetMeds, is a leading national online retailer specializing in pet healthcare products, including pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter supplements, and vitamins, catering to pets such as dogs, cats, and horses. The company leverages advanced services like telehealth and insurance partnerships to enhance pet wellness and longevity.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, PetMeds announced net sales of $59.6 million and a gross margin of 29.1%, marking a slight year-over-year improvement. The company reported a net income of $2.3 million, significantly up from $0.7 million in the previous year, demonstrating progress in its business transformation efforts.

The company noted a sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, which reflects a turnaround from a loss in the previous quarter to a positive $2.1 million. This improvement is attributed to the company’s cost-reduction initiatives, including the consolidation and streamlining of operations between PetMeds and PetCareRx. Despite a decrease in net sales compared to the prior year, these strategic efforts have helped boost profitability.

Looking ahead, PetMeds is poised to focus more aggressively on expanding its product assortments and increasing brand awareness through targeted marketing initiatives. The management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic direction and believes that ongoing investments will solidify its competitive position in the pet healthcare market.

