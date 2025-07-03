PetMed Express Receives Nasdaq Notice Over Late Annual Report Filing

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) announced that it received a notice from Nasdaq on July 2, 2025, stating the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Despite the non-compliance, the notice has no immediate impact on the trading or listing of its common stock.

According to the notice, the company must submit a plan to regain compliance by September 1, 2025. If accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension through December 29, 2025. Previously, on June 16, 2025, PetMed filed a Notification of Late Filing, citing delays in finalizing the financial data needed for the report.

The company stated that it is working diligently to complete and file the Form 10-K as soon as possible to restore compliance, although it did not commit to a specific timeline.

PETS currently trades at $3.27 or 2.9674% lower on the NasdaqGS.

