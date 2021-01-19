Markets
PETS

PetMed Express Q3 Profit Matches Estimates; Sales Up 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) reported third quarter net income of $7.6 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.34 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.38, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $65.9 million, compared to $59.9 million, a year ago, an increase of 10.0%. Analysts expected revenue of $63.81 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PETS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular