PetMed Express Q2 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) reported that its second-quarter net income declined to $6.7 million or $0.33 per share from $10.8 million or $0.52 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter dropped to $69.9 million, from $71.4 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share and revenues of $69.65 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.