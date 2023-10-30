PetMed Express Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on October 30, 2023, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.petmeds.com/overview/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-0791 (US) or 201-689-8563 (International).

For a replay call, dial 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International), Passcode: 13741999.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.