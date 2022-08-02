PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.30

The board of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share on the 19th of August. This means the annual payment is 5.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

PetMed Express Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 126%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NasdaqGS:PETS Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

PetMed Express Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though PetMed Express' EPS has declined at around 6.0% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think PetMed Express is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for PetMed Express that you should be aware of before investing. Is PetMed Express not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

