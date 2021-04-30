PetMed Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PetMed Express' (NASDAQ:PETS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 23% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PetMed Express' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PetMed Express is:

22% = US$31m ÷ US$139m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PetMed Express' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PetMed Express has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 22%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. So, PetMed Express' moderate 6.5% growth over the past five years was probably backed by the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that PetMed Express' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 25% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:PETS Past Earnings Growth April 30th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PETS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PetMed Express Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

PetMed Express has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 72%, meaning that it is left with only 28% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, PetMed Express is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 78%. As a result, PetMed Express' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 24% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that PetMed Express has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

