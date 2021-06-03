PetMed Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETS) 52% Share Price Surge Not Quite Adding Up

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 52% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 32% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, PetMed Express may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.2x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for PetMed Express as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is PetMed Express' Growth Trending?

PetMed Express' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 18%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 17% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 3.1% each year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that PetMed Express is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got PetMed Express' P/E rushing to great heights as well. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of PetMed Express' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for PetMed Express that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on PetMed Express, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

