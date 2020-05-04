PetMed Express Inc. Reveals Gain In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $7.00 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $6.62 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $74.29 million from $64.57 million last year.

PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $7.00 Mln. vs. $6.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $74.29 Mln vs. $64.57 Mln last year.

