PetMed Express Inc. Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $6.84 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $7.79 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $59.92 million from $60.07 million last year.

PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $6.84 Mln. vs. $7.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $59.92 Mln vs. $60.07 Mln last year.

