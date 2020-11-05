Dividends
PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PETS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PETS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.49, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PETS was $30.49, representing a -28.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.89 and a 43.81% increase over the 52 week low of $21.20.

PETS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). PETS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PETS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PETS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PETS as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Trust (PAWZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAWZ with an increase of 36.14% over the last 100 days.

