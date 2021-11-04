PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PETS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PETS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PETS was $32, representing a -43.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $57 and a 29.29% increase over the 52 week low of $24.75.

PETS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC). PETS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports PETS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -25%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pets Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PETS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PETS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN)

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX)

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TDV with an increase of 6.53% over the last 100 days. PAWZ has the highest percent weighting of PETS at 4.26%.

