PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PETS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.59, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PETS was $29.59, representing a -48.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $57 and a 7.21% increase over the 52 week low of $27.60.

PETS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) and Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS). PETS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53.

Interested in gaining exposure to PETS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PETS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (PAWZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAWZ with an increase of 10.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PETS at 4.25%.

