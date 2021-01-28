PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PETS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PETS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PETS was $51.8, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $57 and a 144.33% increase over the 52 week low of $21.20.

PETS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). PETS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PETS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PETS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PETS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (PAWZ)

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XWEB with an increase of 37.6% over the last 100 days. PAWZ has the highest percent weighting of PETS at 4.25%.

