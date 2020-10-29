PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$75m, statutory earnings beat expectations 5.0%, with PetMed Express reporting profits of US$0.42 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PETS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, PetMed Express' dual analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$309.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 5.9% to US$1.59. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$313.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.52 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$33.00, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PetMed Express' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that PetMed Express' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.2% increase next year well below the historical 5.4%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 18% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than PetMed Express.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PetMed Express' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that PetMed Express' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$33.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for PetMed Express going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for PetMed Express that you should be aware of.

